Cristiano Ronaldo will not have to provide any evidence against ex-model Kathryn Mayorga and appear in court as reports suggest that an arbitrator rather than a jury will decide the case. Signing a non-closure deal in 2010 after deciding not to prosecute but has now declared she was 'mentally unfit' at the time, Mayorga reportedly accepted £290,000 (€321,000) from the Juventus star.

The model was in the limelight in 2009 after accusing the-them Manchester United star of raping her in a Las Vegas resort. Pictures of the two dancing together at a nightclub surfaced on the internet and went viral instantly.

After the pictures went viral, Ronaldo said that they were photoshopped and there was no truth to it. Things have now boiled down to Mayorga's mental examination and she will be undergoing that soon.

Meanwhile, Mayorga’s lawyers maintain that the footballer’s payment was a bribe and not an indirect way of assuming the blame for the crime.

The model intends to prove that she was mentally unstable at the time she accepted the 300,000 euros from the Juventus star so as to not drag the matter to court.

Ronaldo is currently in top form in the ongoing Serie A for Juventus. He recently edged Pele’s ‘Leading Goalscorer of All Time’ record and has many more records to look forward to in 2021.