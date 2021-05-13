Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the best footballer in the world, has reached another milestone. Ronaldo on Wednesday became the fastest player to 100 Juventus goals. He scored a goal in the 45th-minute of the Serie A match against Sassuolo. Also Read - Conor McGregor Beats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to Become Forbes' Highest-Paid Athlete For First Time

In 131 games for the Turin club over three seasons, the Portuguese star has scored 100 goals – making him the fastest to the feat. He also becomes the first Juventus player to reach the milestone in less than three seasons.

Omar Sivori and Roberto Baggio had taken five seasons to reach the three-digit figure.

Ronaldo joined the Juventus club in the 2018-19 season when he decided to leave Real Madrid. In his first season at the Italian club, Ronaldo managed to find the net on 28 occasions, while in the following year, he scored 37 goals. And in the ongoing season, he has already netted 35 goals.

The 36-year old living legend also becomes the only player to score more than 100 goals for three different clubs and his national team, Portugal. He had earlier done it with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, after missing out on Champions League glory and being demoted to the Europa League after a fifth-place finish, there has been much speculation over Ronaldo’s future at the club. While some reports claim Manchester United, PSG could be interested in him, there are rumours that he may decide to stay back. It would certainly be interesting to see what happens.

Interestingly, in the same match against Sassuolo, Paula Dybala also scored his 100th Juventus goal, becoming the first non-European player to reach the feat for the Turin-based club.