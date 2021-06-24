New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo was in top form during Portugal’s Group F EURO 2020 clash against France on Wednesday night at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The Portuguese icon netted twice and in the process equalled Ali Daei’s record of most international goals. Ronaldo, who is arguably one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, scored a pair of penalties to match Daei’s 109 goals tally. Also Read - Euro 2020 Round of 16 Complete Schedule And Timings IST: Portugal Face Belgium, England to Clash With Germany

Unfortunately, Ronaldo’s brace was not good enough for Portugal to clinch a win as the game ended in a 2-2 draw. Also Read - Match Highlights Portugal vs France Updates Euro 2020: POR 2-2 FRA, Ronaldo, Benzema Score Braces

After the game, wishes poured in from all corners for the Juventus star. Ronaldo too took to Instagram and reacted after the match. Congratulating the team, Ronaldo thanked his fans for all the support. On Instagram, he wrote: “Congratulations Team. Thank you for all your unconditional support.” Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Ali Daei's Record of Most International Goals With a Brace Against France

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Former Brazilian legend Pele, who is an ardent admirer of Ronaldo, hailed the Portuguese star. Responding to his reaction after the game, Pele wrote: “Let’s go! Congratulations on setting another record today. I am rooting for you!”

Despite finishing third on the Group F table, Portugal managed to qualify for the knockout stage. In the Round of 16, Ronaldo would be the key for his side.

Portugal will next face the tournament’s hot favourites and FIFA no 1 ranked team Belgium in the round of 16. Ronaldo will have a great chance to score the record-breaking goal in that match to get past Ali Daei.

Earlier, Ronaldo courted controversy when he decided to remove Coca-Cola bottles during a pre-match press conference. He also asked fans to choose water over Coke. Following this act, the beverage giants incurred massive losses.