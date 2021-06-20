New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net but it was not good enough against an outstanding German side in the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night. It took Ronaldo 15 minutes to put Portugal in the lead as he found the back of the net. The German side came storming back applying pressure on Portugal, eeking two own goals. After a loss in their tournament opener, the German side finally got their campaign started with a 4-1 win over Ronaldo’s Portugal. Also Read - VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos Bromance After Germany Beat Portugal 4-1 in EURO 2020 Clash Goes Viral

After the loss against Germany, Ronaldo took to Instagram and broke his silence. He sends a motivating message to the fans. He requested fans to believe in Portugal as much as the players do. Ronaldo posted a picture of the Portugal team huddle ahead of the match and captioned it as: “Believe as much as we do.” Also Read - EURO 2020: Kacper Kozlowski beats Jude Bellingham to Become Youngest Player in European Championships

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Also Read - VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's Counter-Attacking Goal During Portugal vs Germany EURO 2020 Clash

Ronaldo has been in top form recently, he scored a brace against Hungary in Portugal’s tournament opener. He now has three goals already in the tournament. He has now scored 107 goals for Portugal and is the all-time highest goalscorer in EURO as well with 12 goals.

Ahead of the tournament, Ronaldo found himself in the middle of a controversy when he removed Coca-Cola bottles from his sight during Portugal’s presser ahead of the Hungary game.

Meanwhile, at 36, Ronaldo’s stocks seem to be on the rise. On June 18, he became the first person to reach the 300-million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. The Juventus star was also the first person to reach the 200 million mark on the same platform.