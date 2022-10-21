London: Manchester United’s midweek Premier league win at home against Tottenham ended on a sour note as star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was caught leaving the pitch before the full-time whistle, having remained an unused substitute for the duration of the contest.Also Read - Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online & TV In India

The club on Thursday announced in an official statement that the Portuguese footballer will not be a part of the squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture", the club said in an official statement.

Soon after he was axed from the squad, Ronaldo shared a post on his Instagram handle.

”As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process. I started very young, the older and most experienced players’ examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us”

