Turin: Cristiano Ronaldo brought an end to all speculation over his future when Manchester United confirmed re-signing the Portuguese star on Friday. After the news created a massive buzz, Ronaldo took to Instagram and shared an emotional note for all fans at Juventus. He said that he gave his heart and soul to the club over the years. He also admitted that he loves the city and the people.

Ronaldo wrote: "Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days. The "tifosi bianconeri" always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together."

As expected, Ronaldo’s post has gone viral with over 33mn likes in eight hiurs.

An official statement released by Manchester United said, “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.”

This would be Ronaldo’s second stint with the Premier League club. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Manchester United have not revealed the length of the contract yet but Sky Italia has reported that the Premier giants will pay Juventus 25 million euro ($29.49 million). While Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year contract, worth 480,000 pounds ($660,048.00) a week.