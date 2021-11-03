Atleti Azzurri: Cristiano Ronaldo once again gave a glimpse of why he is considered the best footballer ever. At 36, the Portuguese superstar showed he still has a lot left in him. On Tuesday, during the Champions League game against Atalanta, Ronaldo saved the blushes for Manchester United by scoring a brace. On both occasions, Ronaldo scored the equaliser after Atalanta had taken the lead. The match eventually ended in a 2-2 stalemate, but Ronaldo had proved his worth.Also Read - Manchester United vs Atalanta Live Streaming Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch MUN vs ATN Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

Reckoning that Manchester United still needs to improve, Ronaldo admitted that it will take time.

"We have to still improve, we have different players, different system, we have to adapt with each other, but it will take time. we have time to improve and be better," Ronaldo told BTSport.

Ronaldo has also scored 42 goals in 2021 and looks good for more. He already has 139 Champions League goals to his name.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also hailed Ronaldo comparing him to Michael Jordan. He said: “I’m sure Chicago Bulls didn’t mind having Michael Jordan either. Sometimes the teams have the players they have and that’s why they are at Man United and why they are champions at Chicago Bulls, you come up with those moments. Cristiano is getting better and better for us, he’s feeling better. He’s not had a proper pre-season, now he’s getting better and better and he’s feeling up to speed now.”

Both the goals scored by Ronaldo came in injury time.