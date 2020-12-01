Real Madrid president Florentino Perez faced criticism for letting off Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 to Juventus. The former chief of the Spanish club reckons Ronaldo is still the best in the world and leaving him was a big mistake. Adding further, he also claimed that it is since Ronaldo’s departure that the Los Blancos have struggled. Also Read - Lionel Messi: Inter Milan Tried to Sign Argentina Star For €250m in 2006, Confirms Former Barcelona President Laporta

"It was a big mistake by the current president [Florentino Perez] to sell him for €110m ($133m/£99m) after nine years in the team. It is a pity because he is showing in Italy that he is still one of the best in the world," he told Goal.

After Ronaldo left Madrid, Eden Hazard was brought on board to fill the void, but he could not replicate the standards set by the Portuguese.

Hailing the Portuguese star as an example and inspiration for young people, he said Ronaldo’s attitude and his natural conditions make him unbeatable.

“That attitude and his natural conditions make him unbeatable. Without a doubt, he is an example for young people who aspire to succeed in the sport,” he further said.

He claimed few can achieve what Ronaldo did in Madrid.

“He was not wrong, he achieved four Ballons d’Or and four Champions League titles, and set records in terms of goals scored in several seasons. Something within reach of very few people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has added another feather to his crown by becoming the second player ever to score 100 international goals. He will once again play a pivotal role for Juventus in the upcoming season.

The 35-year old has also been nominated for the FIFA Best Men’s Footballer award of the year category along with stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar.