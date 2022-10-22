New Delhi: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has put an end to all the speculations regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and confirmed that the star footballer was the one who refused to come out as a subtitute against Tottenham Hotspur on Wedndesday. The 37-year-old exited Old Trafford before full-time after leaving the bench and walking down the tunnel in the 89th minute of United’s 2-0 win.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Getting Dropped From Manchester United Squad Against Chelsea

The manager added that the Portugal international did the same at half-time of the friendly against Rayo Vallecano in pre-season and he felt he had to act.

"The talk is between Cristiano and me. The statement is clear. It is also in the statement that he remains an important part of the squad," Ten Hag was quoted as saying by BBC.

“I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here. I have to set standards and values and have to control them. We are in a team.

“After Rayo Vallecano, I said it was unacceptable, but it wasn’t just him. The second time there has to be consequences. That is what has happened.

“We miss him tomorrow, that is a miss for us and the squad, but I think it is important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea — that is the most important,” he added.

Ronaldo’s actions have been widely criticised by many. The former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said this was the first time he had been “disappointed” in the player.

Earlier, on Thursday, Ronaldo said, “the heat of the moment” had got to him.

The star footballer has scored just one goal in eight Premier League appearances this season, and also showed his displeasure at being substituted in Sunday’s 0-0 home draw with Newcastle.

United go into Saturday’s game at Stamford Bridge just one point behind Chelsea in fifth and Ten Hag said his players would not be distracted by this week’s drama.

“It’s part of playing in top football,” he said. “There are rumours and noise and you can’t get distracted, you have to remain on the job and get the result,” he added.

Inputs from IANS