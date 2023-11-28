Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo REJECTS Penalty Video During Al-Nassr vs Persepolis Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo REJECTS Penalty Video During Al-Nassr vs Persepolis Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Ronaldo argued with the Chinese referee Ma Ning after the penalty was awarded.

Cristiano Ronaldo Rejects Penalty (Image: X)

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the best footballer in the world, won hearts on Monday when Al Nassr took on Persepolis in an Asian Champions League match. While the match ended in a dull 0-0 draw, there was a moment in the game Al Nassr had the chance of breaking the deadlock when Ronaldo won a penalty in the second minute of the game. While fans may have thought Al Nassr would be on the scoresheet, Ronaldo showed unreal sportsmanship and refused to take the penalty. Ronaldo argued with the Chinese referee Ma Ning after the penalty was awarded. Ning was sent to the pitchside monitor and ultimately changed his call.

Trending Now

Here is the video that is now going viral:

You may like to read

Cristiano Ronaldo waved off his own penalty against Persepolis, telling the referee himself he didn’t believe it was a foul. 👀 Not something you see every day in football. 👏 pic.twitter.com/do8L58tFYJ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 27, 2023

Al-Nassr have already qualified for the knockout stages as the Group E winner and advanced unbeaten. The Riyadh team came into the game having won 18 of its previous 19 games in all competitions.

In the same group, Qatar’s Al-Duhail earned its first win after defeating Istiklol of Tajikistan 2-0. Prolific Kenyan striker Michael Olunga scored both goals.

Earlier in Group C, Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo picked up his first win since being appointed by Al-Ittihad this month after the Saudi Arabian champion defeated AGMK of Uzbekistan 2-1 to move into the knockout stages.

Two goals in four first-half minutes from Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah gave Al-Ittihad the lead after Karim Benzema missed chances.

Late in the game in Tashkent, Martin Boakye pulled a goal back for AGMK.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.