Their hardcore fans may not see eye to eye but Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share a cordial relationship, according to the Portuguese. Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Camp Nou for the first time since his transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018.

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as the greatest footballers of the current generation. Between them, they have won 11 Ballon d'Or awards. Besides, their appetite for goals is legendary with age seems to have little affect on their performances.

On Tuesday night though, it was Ronaldo who returned home with a smile after starring in Juventus' 3-0 win over Barcelona and finish top of their group. The much awaited clash saw Ronaldo and Messi renewing their fabled rivalry from the El Clasico days.

“I never saw him (Messi) as a rival,” Ronaldo told Movistar after the match. “He always tried the best for his team and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him. I have always had a cordial relationship with him.”

“As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years [I have been] sharing prizes with him. But we know in football people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement,” he added.

While Ronaldo continues to score goals with surreal consistency, Messi’s goal-scoring form has taken a dip and it has also coincided with Barcelona’s struggle in both domestic circuit and European stage.

Ronaldo, 35, though admits Barca are going through a difficult phase but feels Messi is still world-class.

“Messi is the same as ever. Barcelona are in a difficult moment, but they are still Barca. I am sure they will come out of it. All teams have bad runs, but Barcelona are a very good team,” Ronaldo said.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was mighty pleased with the result from Tuesday night and hope Juventus will continue this form. “Always great to return to Spain and to Catalunya, always hard to play in Camp Nou against one of the best teams I ever faced. Today we were a team of Champions! A true, strong and united family! Playing like this, we have nothing to fear until the end of the season… Let’s go!” he posted on Twitter.