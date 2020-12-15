Cristiano Ronaldo – who is arguably the best footballer of the era – recently revealed that he loves watching UFC and boxing in his spare time. While speaking to two-time middleweight world boxing champion Gennady Golovkin during a documentary titled “Parallel Worlds” for DAZN, he expressed his love for combat sports. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice As Juventus Beat Genoa 3-1 in Serie A

"Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV," Ronaldo said. "Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC."

The Portuguese star added that his passion for boxing started while playing in England when at Manchester United.

“When I was at Manchester United, a coach boxed with me,” Ronaldo added. “I think practicing boxing is useful for football because it sharpens your senses and you learn to move.”

The Juventus icon spoke about the mindset and the motivation that drives the veteran.

“You can change a lot about your body, but the problem isn’t that. It depends on your mindset, your motivation and your experience, which I think is the most complex thing.

The 35-year old, who is at the fag end of his career is still in top goal-scoring form. He found the back of the net on 31 occasions in Serie A last season.

Citing the examples of Roger Federer, he spoke about a player attaining maturity late in their career.

Not long back, Ronaldo starred with a brace in the Champions League game where the Turin side beat Barcelona 3-1 at Camp Nou in a Group G game.

He will be a key player for the Italian giants this season. There are speculations that he would be leaving the club next season.