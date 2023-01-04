Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Many Clubs Tried to Sign Him But He Gave His Word to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Many Clubs Tried to Sign Him But He Gave His Word to Al Nassr. (Image: Twitter)

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo made a big-money move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a deal that will be regarded as a landmark moment for Middle Eastern football for years to come. Ever since his departure from Manchester United, there has been talks that the Portuguese superstar might set his foot in Asia in the twilight of his career.

On Tuesday, he was presented as an Al Nassr player and had his first media interaction.

“I’m a unique player. It’s good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here,” Ronaldo told the media at Mrsool Park stadium.

“I’m coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country,” he added.

There were a lot of talks behind that Ronaldo was rejected by European clubs but the Portuguese international cleared the air and revealed that he not only got offers from European clubs but many from Brazil, Australia and the US. But he gave his world to the Riyadh-based club.

“I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal”, Ronaldo told.

“Many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club, for the opportunity to have not only football but (to be) part of this amazing country. And for me it was a challenge,” he further added.

Al Nassr’s next two matches are against Al Ta’ee and Al Shabab. Let’s see when Ronaldo get to play for his new club.