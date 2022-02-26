New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo is a machine, he’s one of the those rare players in world football or maybe in the history of the game, who is consistent and still performing at his peak past 35. At 36 he is even better than a 25-year older, but somehow the question will creep in the mind of millions of fans, that for how long the great man will play football ? In a recent interview with DAZN, the Manchester United forward has revealed that he doesn’t have many years left in his careers but will continue winning as many accolades he can.Also Read - Manchester United's Fred Reckons Cristiano Ronaldo is Better Than Lionel Messi

It’s hard to say that I don’t want more, because if I’m at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not, and in the national team too,” he said. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Together? Report Suggest PSG Makes Move Amidst Uncertainty Surrounding Manchester United Future

Ronaldo revealed that he has four to five years left in his playing career. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Picks Lionel Messi Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Says He's More of My Type

“I know I don’t have many years left playing, four or five more. We’ll see, and I want to win more things,” he added.

He says that it is important to have the right balance at the age of 35, so that one can keep competing at the highest level.

”You have to be intelligent and know that at 18, 20 or 25 you are not the same as at 35. That is the maturity, the experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things to win others and have balance right to keep competing and be at the highest level”, CR7 explained.

”That’s not easy, but it seems like it to me, because I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves. “I don’t have to tell you that I’m very good, because the numbers are there. The facts are facts, the rest is not. It doesn’t matter at all”.

The Portugese international is happy to contribute equally for club and country and he hopes to continue with the good form.

That’s why I’m very happy with my form, I’m still scoring goals, helping people, teams, both in the national team and at Manchester United and that’s why I want to continue like this,” he concluded.