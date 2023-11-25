Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Rolls Back Years With 40-Yard Lob As Al Nassr Beat Al Akhdoud – WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo Rolls Back Years With 40-Yard Lob As Al Nassr Beat Al Akhdoud – WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals against Al Akhdoud also made him the highest first-division scorer in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Al Akhdoud. (Image: Al Nassr)

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo probably scored his best goal to date at Al Nassr as he rolled back years with a 40-yard lob against Al Akhdoud on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star scored another as Al Nassr won the game 3-0 to register their 11th victory in the league. Al Nassr is currently placed second, one point shy of Al Hilal who are sitting at the top.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.