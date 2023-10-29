Home

Cristiano Ronaldo-Salman Khan SPOTTED Together in Saudi Arabia During MMA Match – WATCH

Ronaldo and Bollywood star Salman Khan were spotted sitting next to each other in Riyadh recently during an MMA match, fans could not keep calm.

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best ever to have played the game of football. Apart from all the laurels he has won during his illustrious career, Ronaldo also enjoys a massive fanbase where his admirers go to any extent to get a glimpse of him. And hence when Ronaldo and Bollywood star Salman Khan were spotted sitting next to each other in Riyadh recently during an MMA match, fans could not keep calm. Ronaldo was with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, while Salman was alone sitting next to them. The pictures and videos of Ronaldo and Salman are going viral on social space.

Only In Saudi Arabia will you find Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina and Salman khan sitting together Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou#FuryvsNgannou pic.twitter.com/EQil2Y0nus — Afc Wuzu (@AfcBads) October 28, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina seated next to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan tonight ♥️ #FuryvsNgannou pic.twitter.com/rsHrH9NSJf — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 29, 2023

Salman khan sir sitting front VIP seat next to #CristianoRonaldo for the #FuryvsNgannou boxing match in Saudi Arabia this is global mega stardom no PR required @filmy_farhan @Freak4Salman @LoyalSalmanFan1 pic.twitter.com/eCGxCrOnPf — Khalid (@BEINGKKHALID) October 28, 2023

Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor were also present at the event where Tyson Fury took on Francis Ngannou in front of a packed arena.

Salman, who is a popular Indian actor, is currently hosting Bigg Boss.

