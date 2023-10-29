Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cristiano Ronaldo-Salman Khan SPOTTED Together in Saudi Arabia During MMA Match – WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo-Salman Khan SPOTTED Together in Saudi Arabia During MMA Match – WATCH

Ronaldo and Bollywood star Salman Khan were spotted sitting next to each other in Riyadh recently during an MMA match, fans could not keep calm.

Updated: October 29, 2023 6:38 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo news, Cristiano Ronaldo age, Cristiano Ronaldo records, Cristiano Ronaldo goals, Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo net worth, Salman Khan, Boolywood news, Salman Khan age, Salman Khan films, Salman Khan updates, MMA, MMA News, Georgina Rodriguez
Ronaldo-Salman Together (Image: X)

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best ever to have played the game of football. Apart from all the laurels he has won during his illustrious career, Ronaldo also enjoys a massive fanbase where his admirers go to any extent to get a glimpse of him. And hence when Ronaldo and Bollywood star Salman Khan were spotted sitting next to each other in Riyadh recently during an MMA match, fans could not keep calm. Ronaldo was with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, while Salman was alone sitting next to them. The pictures and videos of Ronaldo and Salman are going viral on social space.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor were also present at the event where Tyson Fury took on Francis Ngannou in front of a packed arena.

Salman, who is a popular Indian actor, is currently hosting Bigg Boss.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.