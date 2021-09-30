Old Trafford: Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the occasion and once again showed everyone why he is still considered the best football of all time as he scored a stoppage-time goal versus Villarreal in a Champions League game on Thursday at Old Trafford. Ronaldo’s winner made all the difference on the night as United fans returned home happy.Also Read - Barcelona vs Benfica Live Streaming Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch BEN vs BARCA Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

It started when substitute Fred put in a cross from the left, then Ronaldo headed to Jesse Lingard, who fed the ball back for the Portuguese to drive home the winner. After scoring the goal, an elated Ronaldo took off his shirt for which he was shown the yellow card.

With his 178th appearance in the competition, Ronaldo edged former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas at the top of the standings. He also leveled Sergio Aguero for most Champions League winners after the 90th minute.

Here is the goal scored by Ronaldo:

“We knew that with Cristiano Ronaldo at any moment the ball in the penalty area could be a goal. We crossed the penalty area for Cristiano because he is one of the strikers with a sense of goal. He really scored and he will do it more and more this season,” said Bruno Fernandes.

“He (Ronaldo) has done that so many times,” Ole Gunnar Solskjær said. “When you saw him against Ireland a [few] weeks ago [for Portugal] he missed a penalty early, didn’t touch the ball more or less, then scored two great headers in the last two minutes. That is just what he has done throughout his career, he is so strong mentally, he just stays in the game.