Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Stunning Left-Footer As Al Nassr Thrash Al-Adalah In Saudi Pro League | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Stunning Left-Footer As Al Nassr Thrash Al-Adalah In Saudi Pro League | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 10th and 11th goals in the Saudi Pro League as Al Nassr scored five past Al-Adalah.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his impressive run in Saudi Pro League. (Image: Twitter)

Hofuf: Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want to stop even at 38. The former Manchester United star went back to his golden days as his stunning left-footer caught everyone’s attention during Al Nassr’s 5-0 thumping win against Al-Adalah in Saudi Pro League on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid star picked the ball on the left side and dribbled past his opposite man before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot across the goalkeeper. The whole stadium went crazy after the goal.

You may like to read

Earlier, Ronaldo opened the scoring by converting from the spot on 40 minutes. Those were his 10th and 11th goals of the season in the Saudi Pro League.

🎥 || In 120 seconds ⏱️

Watch team preparations and goals from an exclusive angle 🎬🤩 What A Team Effort! 💛 pic.twitter.com/qTDuk8Cz3I — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 5, 2023

Brazilian winger Talisca also scored a brace as Al Nassr kept the pace with Al-Ittihad at the top of the Saudi Pro League. The fifth goal was scored by Ayman Yahya deep into added time.

Ronaldo will be next seen on April 9 when Al Nassr play Al Feiha. Al Nassr are currently placed second in the points table just one point shy of Al Ittihad. Al Nassr have 52 points from 22 games.

Ronaldo and Co. have eight more games left and would like Al-Itihad to slip in the remaining matches so as to win their 10th Saudi Pro League title.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.