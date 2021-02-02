Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to be benched for the Coppa Italia clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday. Ronaldo – who recently allegedly breached the COVID protocols – has been rested in view of Saturday’s match against Roma said journalist and Juventus fan Luca Momblano to Calciomercato. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Hails Juventus After Following Win Over Sampdoria

Revealing the starting XI, he said: "In goal, there will be Buffon, in defense with De Ligt one between Demiral and Bonucci. On the left, there could be the Brazilian tandem formed by Danilo and Alex Sandro, while in the median only Bentancur is certain of the place, then disqualified in the championship. With him more Arthur than McKennie who is good at taking over even in the running game. In front of Kulusevski with CR7, but beware that if Morata is well, Ronaldo could end up on the bench in view of Saturday's match against Roma."

Andrea Pirlo is making sweeping changes to the side that beat SPAL 4-0 in the quarter-final as Inter Milan would not be pushovers. After losing 2-0 to the Nerazzurri earlier in 2021, the Bianconneri-side will look to avenge the defeat.

Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado, and Alex Sandro missed the league meeting between both teams, but they are available for this game.

Juventus are bound to miss their main man – Ronaldo. But again, this will give Ronaldo time to get back in the right frame of mind ahead of the crucial Saturday clash in Serie A.

Ronaldo may not have scored a goal against Sampdoria but played a crucial role in the game by setting up goal-scoring chances.

Juventus are currently placed fourth in the Serie A points table and will go to move upwards in the recent future.