Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best footballer in the world and his records are proof! At 36, he could easily give a run for the money to young footballers half his age. During the much-awaited international friendly between Spain and Portugal, Ronaldo may not have scored a goal, but he sure showed that he is still super fit.

During the match that ended in a draw, Ronaldo's box-to-box run of approximately 60 meters in seven seconds is being wowed by fans. The video where Ronaldo makes the runs off-the-ball is already going viral. What has to be also taken into account is the fact that Ronaldo made the run during the dying moments of the game. The video of it went viral as fans were in awe of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who is set to play his fifth Euros, showed glimpses that he is still going to be the player to watch out for. During the game at Estadio Wanda Metropolitan, Ronaldo was booed by the fans every time he touched the ball. During the game, Ronaldo also managed to create a couple of chances, but unfortunately, they were not converted into goals.

Meanwhile, there is massive speculation that Ronaldo may leave Old Lady if a ‘good’ bid arrives.

It would certainly be interesting to see what the future holds in store for the Portuguese icon. After the stalemate against Spain, Ronaldo lauded his team as on social media, he wrote: “Good Job, TEAM.”