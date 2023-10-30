Home

Cristiano Ronaldo SNUBS Salman Khan During MMA Event in Riyadh – WATCH

Ronaldo did not even look at Salman and walked past him.

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo and Salman – two of the biggest stars in their respective fields were spotted attending an MMA fight in Riyadh on Saturday. While the two made massive headlines by sitting next to each other, a clip that is now going viral on social space shows how the footballer snubbed the Bollywood actor at an event. Ronaldo was being introduced to several dignitaries present at the event when Salman appeared to be beside him. Ronaldo did not even look at Salman and walked past him. Surely, this will upset Salman’s fans. The video was shared on TikTok by a social media user and was reposted on Reddit.

Bro were dying to shake a hands with Ronaldo but he gave him a big fu*. BC kya Zalalat hai 😭😭😭 #CristianoRonaldo #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/SoZSGfO31B — Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkMan) October 29, 2023

Here is how a couple of fans reacted.

“if you ask me, this is the pic of the year. SALMAN KHAN × CRISTIANO RONALDO,” wrote one fan, while sharing the picture of Salman and Ronaldo in the same frame. “Salman Khan x Cristiano Ronaldo Unexpected crossover,” wrote another.

Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor were also present at the event where Tyson Fury took on Francis Ngannou in front of a packed arena.

Salman, who is a popular Indian actor, is currently hosting Bigg Boss. His mega release Tiger 3 is also in the pipeline. Salman was seen in a black T-shirt layered with a brown jacket.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been nominated again for the prestigious Ballon D’Or award. Interesting to see he gets it or not.

