Cristiano Ronaldo Sports Traditional Saudi Dress to Celebrate Saudi Arabia’s Foundation Day With Al Nassr Teammates

Ronaldo shared the video of the celebrations across all his social media handles, where he is seen celebrating with his teammates.

Riyadh: Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo decked up in traditional Saudi Arabian dress to celebrate Saudi Arabia Foundation Day on Wednesday at his new club Al Nassr’s home stadium, Mrsool Park.

”Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia. Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC !”, Ronaldo shared the video of the celebrations across all his social media handles, where he is seen celebrating with his teammates.

Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC ! pic.twitter.com/1SHbmHyuez — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2023

Traditional Thob suits him 😍 pic.twitter.com/5hFAbDnL4T — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 22, 2023

The 38-year old footballer made a big money move to Riyadh-based club Al Nassr which will see him earn a whopping 1800 crores INR annually. The former Real Madrid man had a poor World Cup, where Portugal went out in the Quarters on the hands of Morocco. Before the World Cup, he grabbed all the headlines with his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he lashed out at Manchester United for being unfair with him. Later on he parted ways with the Red Devils on mutual agreement.

He had a pretty average first two games with his new club, even losing 3-1 against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semis. He finally opened his account in the third match from the spot-kick to salvage a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh. In his fourth game, CR7 was simply unstoppable as he netted four goals against a helpless Al-Wehda side. In his 5th game, he once again stepped up for his team but this time assisting twice in a 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun.

Ronaldo will feature next against Al Batin on 3rd March in a Saudi Pro League game.

