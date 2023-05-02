Home

Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted In Riyadh Hospital For His Daughter’s Appendix Operation- Report

Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted In Riyadh Hospital For His Daughter's Appendix Operation- Report. (Image: Twitter)

Riyadh: Al Nassr and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in a Riyadh hospital with partner Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday as he was there to stay beside his daughter, who is reportedly been brought in for an appendix operation.

As per reports by Sports Tiger and Sports Brief and a viral photo of Ronaldo and his partner inside the hospital premises, which has been doing the rounds in social media, the 38-year old footballer apparently visited an unnamed Riyadh hospital for her daughter.

❗ Cristiano Ronaldo in a hospital in Riyadh for his daughter’s appendix operation. pic.twitter.com/xbPdU679ff — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 2, 2023

The wishes have poured in from the fans for their idol’s daughter.

Wish her speedy recovery❤️ — Berneese (@the_berneese_) May 2, 2023

Quick recovery — 🍀Andrew tate Enjoyer (@crip_0) May 2, 2023

get well soon — memodokkan93 (@genzo931) May 2, 2023

Hope for a quick recovery ❤️ — Kushagra 1970 (@KushagraPSG) May 2, 2023

God be with him and his family. 🙏 — YUNG VAL (@youngvallen123) May 2, 2023

It is also in the grapevine that the former Manchester United man wants to leave Al Nassr and Real Madrid are looking to offer their legendary forward a non-playing offer.

As per El Nacional via Dail Mail, Real Madrid has guaranteed that the 5-time Ballon D’or winner will not lack any work at the Bernabeu.

‘Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu. But, obviously, he wouldn’t do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed’, the report said.

At the same time, Georgina is also looking forward to return to Spain.

