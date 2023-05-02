Top Recommended Stories

As per reports and a viral photo of Ronaldo and his partner inside the hospital premises, which has been doing the rounds in social media, the 38-year old footballer apparently visited an unnamed Riyadh hospital for her daughter.

Riyadh: Al Nassr and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in a Riyadh hospital with partner Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday as he was there to stay beside his daughter, who is reportedly been brought in for an appendix operation.

As per reports by Sports Tiger and Sports Brief and a viral photo of Ronaldo and his partner inside the hospital premises, which has been doing the rounds in social media, the 38-year old footballer apparently visited an unnamed Riyadh hospital for her daughter.

The wishes have poured in from the fans for their idol’s daughter.

It is also in the grapevine that the former Manchester United man wants to leave Al Nassr and Real Madrid are looking to offer their legendary forward a non-playing offer.

As per El Nacional via Dail Mail, Real Madrid has guaranteed that the 5-time Ballon D’or winner will not lack any work at the Bernabeu.

‘Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu. But, obviously, he wouldn’t do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed’, the report said.

At the same time, Georgina is also looking forward to return to Spain.

