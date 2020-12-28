Barcelona icon Lionel Messi was all praise for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo – who won the ‘Player of the Century’ award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday. Messi reckoned ‘Ronaldo stands out in football’ while speaking to La Sexta. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Win Soccer Player Of The Century Award

"Cristiano stands out in football. There are many who stand out and always do their best," he said.

From scoring innumerable goals to winning major awards and titles, Messi and Ronaldo have emerged as arguably the best footballers in the world over the past decade and a half.

Messi drew parallels of Ronaldo to sporting legends like LeBron James, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron – in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work,” he added.

He explained he managed to suppress “the fan inside” when he became a senior player at Camp Nou.

“When I started to be a professional, I managed to put aside my passion as a football supporter,” Messi said. “Those who make me get up from the couch are my children. They are what move me the most today.”

Ever since Messi expressed his desire to move out of Camp Nou after his contract expires next season, the Barcelona captain is already being linked to clubs like Manchester City and Paris-Saint Germain. It would be interesting to see which club laps him up.

The speculations are that the Argentine would be keen on reuniting with Pep Guardiola – a manager under whom Messi has played some of the finest football of the career.