Juventus’ 10th-successive Serie A title big took a huge blow after Verona managed to draw the game against the Bianconeri. The defending champions were missing some of the key players due to injuries last night but had Cristiano Ronaldo in their line-up to level the odds against Verona. However, Juventus lacked aggression as the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Marcantonio Bentegodi. Also Read - Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Was a Mistake by Juventus, Claims Antonio Cassano

Both teams fought hard in the first half and managed to stop each other from scoring a goal. The newly formed attacking partnership between Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevski lacked the spark between them as Juventus missed Alvaro Morata in the crucial game. Also Read - Verona vs Juventus Live Streaming Serie A in India: When And Where to Watch VER vs JUV Live Football Match Online And on TV

Meanwhile, Ronaldo managed to break the deadlock in the 49th minute of the game to give Juventus a 1-0 lead. While his goal was leveled by Verona’s no 7 Antonin Barak who strike in the 77th minute to bring his team back in the game. Also Read - Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Picks His Football G.O.A.T

With the draw, Juventus failed to minimize the gap in the points table with the top two teams Inter Milan and AC Milan. The Bianconeri are currently at the third spot with 46 points in 23 games. They are 3 points behind Milan and 7 behind Antonio Conte’s Inter. Meanwhile, Verona are the ninth spot in the points table.

After the draw, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo claims lack of experience held his team back in the game.

“It’s disappointing, as we knew it would be a difficult and hard-fought game,” Pirlo told DAZN. “We managed to take the lead, which was the most difficult part, then didn’t keep hold of it.

“There are these small details that unfortunately young players don’t understand can make the difference and lead to points.

Pirlo said he asked experienced Ronaldo and Alex Sandro to speak to the younger players in the matches but it wasn’t enough for them.

“When you are in front, you must try to bring these games home. We were missing a lot of experienced players, so the younger elements didn’t understand the way the match was going.

“I asked Cristiano and Alex Sandro to speak to them and make their voices heard, but it wasn’t enough,” Pirlo added.