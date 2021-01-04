Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Brazilian legend Pele in the list of all-time leading goalscorers by netting twice for Juventus in a Serie A match against Udinese on Sunday. Ronaldo scored his 757th and 758th goal in either half of a 4-1 win as he became the second highest goalscorer pushing Pele (757) down to the third spot. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn't Give a Damn About Team; Lionel Messi Makes Whole Squad Grow: Former Real Madrid Player

Ronaldo has now scored 758 goals for club and country with majority of them coming during a trophy-laden career with Real Madrid. He has scored 656 club goals with 450 of them for Real between 2009 and 2018. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 250 Million Followers on Instagram

At the international level, the Portuguese has 102 goals in 120 appearances and he’s just seven goals behind all-time leader Ali Daei of Iran. Also Read - Ronald Koeman on Lionel Messi's Barcelona Exit: We Are Not Nervous or Worried

Ronaldo, 35, is now just a goal behind the all-time record tally of Josef Bican (759) and draw level as early as on Wednesday when Juventus visit AC Milan for a Serie A match.

Lionel Messi trails him by 16 goals although the Barcelona superstar has played 200 fewer matches than the former Manchester United forward.

Pele scored 757 goals for Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos between 1956 and 1977. Recently, Messi broke his record for the most goals for a single club – 644. Although Santos disputed the claim saying Pele scored a whopping 1,091 goals for them.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s brace helped Juventus bounce back from a 0-3 thrashing at home to Fiorentina. They have now moved to fifth in the Serie A points tally.

Apast from Ronaldo, Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala were also on the scoresheet for Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

“We need Dybala, he needs us,” Pirlo said of the Argentine who has had a mixed start to the season with fitness and form impacting his performance. “He worked very well during the week in training, we could tell during the match that he was in better physical condition and we kept him on to the end because we hoped he would score that goal.”