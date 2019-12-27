Novak Djokovic was in for a pleasant surprise when he received tips on how to jump from Portugal super star Cristiano Ronaldo on how to jump high. The duo, who often share videos of themselves training, are among some of the fittest players in their respective sports.

Teaching @DjokerNole how to jump!!😅🤪💪🏽 Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!! pic.twitter.com/GgMr9rAUEf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2019

Ronaldo posted a video on his Twitter handle on Friday in which he can be seen teaching the ace tennis player “how to jump”. “”Teaching Novak Djokovic how to jump!!Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!” Ronaldo captioned the video on Twitter.

Ironically, Ronaldo’s high jump began to trend after his towering header gave Juventus a 2-1 win at Sampdoria in Serie A. Juventus applauded Ronaldo after his incredible leap to score the winner.

“As he rose up into the air, where he seemingly hung suspended for a split second of time, Ronaldo reached an impressive height of 2.56m (8 foot 4 inches) when his head connected to the ball,” Juventus said on their website.

“He jumped 71cms off the ground to nod in his 11th headed goal since joining Juventus.”

Ronaldo, who earlier in the season was off-form amid injury concerns, said, “I’m really happy with the result… It was a really good goal also because it was the one that won the three points.”

In fact, fans noted that Ronaldo previously headed goals by jumping 2.93 metres against Manchester United in 2013 and 2.61 metres against Wales in 2016.

Juventus are behind Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan only on goal difference in the Italian football competition. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has scored 10 goals in 14 league games this season.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is gearing up for the Australian Open from January 20.