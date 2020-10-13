Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for Coronavirus and will miss the UEFA Nations League game against Sweden. Ronaldo testing positive for the deadly virus will come as a huge setback for Portugal. The star striker has been released by his national side and will be in self-isolation till he recovers. Also Read - Kim Jong-un Sheds Tears & Apologises to North Korea Over Failures, Twitter Says 'What Is Going On'?

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday, which reads: "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden.

"The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.