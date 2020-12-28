Cristiano Ronaldo thanked his partner Georgina Rodriguez after winning the ‘Player of the Century’ in the Global Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday night. After picking the coveted honour, Ronaldo took to Instagram and posted a picture along with Georgina – who looked gorgeous in a red thigh slit dress. The 35-year old Juventus star captioned the picture as, “Perfect Combination”. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Scolds His Son For Drinking Coca-Cola, Eating Chips, Wants Him to Become the Best

It is no secret that Ronaldo and Georgina share a very special bond and are often seen together on holidays with the footballer’s kids.

In the past, Ronaldo has always thanked Georgina and his gesture towards her at the big night is already being loved by their fans.

In another picture, Ronaldo shared in his Instagram story, the couple is kissing.

At the awards night, Ronaldo also had his son CR7 junior. Ronaldo spoke about his son and said that he wants to see him excel in everything he does and hence on occasions scolds him for drinking Coca-Cola and having chips.

In a tweet posted, he wrote: “My son has potential, We’ll see if he will become a great footballer. Sometimes he drinks coke and eats crisps and it irritates me. I just want him to be the best in whatever he chooses to do. I always tell him, hard work is the most important.”

Reports suggest that the Portuguese international also won the ‘Player of the Year’ as he enjoys a massive fanbase and it was his fans who voted for him. Realising Robert Lewandowski had a better year, scoring 55 goals across competitions – Ronaldo gave the award to the German in a move that won hearts.