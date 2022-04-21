New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo took to twitter on Thursday to thank Liverpool FC fans for their heart-warming gesture towards the Portugese international, following the death of his new-born baby boy on Monday. The Manchester United forward and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins, but unfortunately the baby girl has managed to survive but the boy couldn’t.Also Read - WATCH: Liverpool FC Fans Stand With Cristiano Ronaldo, Applaud During EPL Match Against Manchester United

In the recent English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Anfield, the fans of the Merseyside club showed utmost respect for Ronaldo, ( who didn't feature in the match ) by applauding for 1 straight minute during the 7th minute of the game. '7' is the iconic jersey number of CR7. Liverpool may a be rival on field but game recognizes game and the wonderful gesture from the fans have won hearts all around the world. The Liverpool fans sang their trademark song, 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and the United players wore black armbands.

'One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion', Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

United failed to win the match as the home side romped to a 4-0 victory with a brace from Mohammed Salah and one goal a piece from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

With this win, Liverpool go top of the standings with 76 points, playing a match more than second-placed Manchester City. On the other hand United fall to 6th position with 54 points in 33 matches.