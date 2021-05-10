Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of winning the Champions League has come to a halt after Juventus were knocked out of an automatic UEFA Champions League qualification berth after the Turin club was blanked 3-0 by AC Milan on Sunday. Following the loss, Juventus – who are fifth in the Serie A points table – will have to settle for a Europa League spot. Also Read - Juventus vs AC Milan Live Streaming Serie A in India - When And Where to Watch JUVE vs ACM Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

Knowing Ronaldo’s undying ambitions, it is highly unlikely he will settle for a second-rate European competition. Speculations of the 36-year old icon leaving Turin started last year when Juventus were knocked out of the UCL by Lyon. Also Read - Manchester City vs PSG Live Streaming Champions League Semifinal in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch City vs PSG Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Ronaldo, who wants a record sixth UCL title, will now be looking for options and his agent Jorge Mendes is likely to play a massive role here. With finance being a major concern, will clubs be ready to invest in the 36-year old? Form has not been a concern with the Portuguese icon. Also Read - MCI vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Etihad Stadium 12:30 AM IST May 5 Wednesday

CR7 Reunites with Zidane: Ronaldo and Zidane – won three consecutive UCL titles together – formed a deadly combination at Real Madrid and getting the former French footballer on board could help matters at Turin. The two have won many titles and awards and accolades together. With Zidane not enjoying a good run at Madrid, a move cannot be ruled out.

The Old Trafford Return: Why not Manchester United? Reports in Italy last month claimed that the Portuguese are interested in the move. It could boil down to the contract and if Manchester United can afford him. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co would be more than happy to have his services back.

The PSG Move: If there is one club that can afford Ronaldo, it is Paris-Saint Germain. Ronaldo at PSG would bolster their frontline which already features superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Following PSG’s heartbreaking loss against Manchester City in the UCL semis, they would be determined to take that extra step and that is where Ronaldo could help.