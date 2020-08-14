Cristiano Ronaldo’s inner circle denied rumours of the Juventus star joining Barcelona in the summer transfer window after the Turin side were knocked out of the Champions League against Lyon in a Round of 16 match. Rumours gained steam after Spanish journalist Guillem Balague said that Ronaldo has been offered to every club, which includes Barcelona. Also Read - Paulo Dybala Transfer News Update: Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid Could be Interested in Juventus Star: Report

He was quoted as saying to BBC. "He's been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I'm not sure if they can get rid of him easily with the kind of money he earns. Who is going to pay that kind of money?", Balague said.

As per a report on AS, Ronaldo's close advisors have denied any possible union with Lionel Messi – something that had excited fans when the news broke.

The Juventus star – whose contract with the Turin side is till 2022 – is absolutely fine with his side and has no plans of moving elsewhere.

Adding further Balague went on to reveal that Ronaldo was earlier offered to Real Madrid, who declined the offer.

“We have seen this over the last months, we have seen links with Real Madrid, Madrid said ‘no chance! He’s not coming back. There have been talks about MLS etcetera because Juventus wants to get rid of that wage. It’s as drastic as that,” Balague added further.

The 35-year-old has been in top form scoring 37 goals in 46 games this season, he also scored a brace in the second leg Champions League fixture against Lyon, but Juve lost on basis of away goals.

There were also reports that his manager Jorge Mendis would be talking to Paris Saint-Germain boss during the end of the Champions League, but with this news coming to the fore, all talks of his transfer have been put to rest.