London: The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed.

🚨 EXCL: Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed. Unclear if #CFC will pursue. Man Utd expect him to stay. 37yo loves #MUFC but has concerns. With @dansheldonsport for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/pHXelZAIIb — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 25, 2022

It would be interesting to see if the new boss of Chelsea makes a big statement with his first signing this summer. Boehly, who recently completed a high-profile purchase of the Blues from Roman Abramovich, will look to hit the ground running. Also Read - English Premier League 2022-23: 5 Things to Look Forward to in the New Season

While will he make the bid remains to be seen, reports suggest that Bayern Munich has rejected the idea of getting the 37-year-old on board. As SPORT1 learned from several well-informed sources within the industry, CR7 was offered to Bayern by his advisors around top agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo is arguably the best ever to have played the game and at 37 as well, he has clubs interested in him. It would be interesting to see if Ronaldo decides to stay at Old Trafford or he has plans to heading somewhere else at the fag end of his career.