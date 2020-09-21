Cristiano Ronaldo – who found himself among the goals in the new Serie A season – may be rested for a few matches against lesser-known opponents to avoid burnout of the 35-year old, hinted Juve head coach Andrea Pirlo. Ronaldo has been in top form and the coach has confirmed that he has had a word with the Portuguese player about it and despite Ronaldo eager to play, he may have to be benched. Also Read - Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Wins IFFHS World's Best International Top-Scorer Trophy

Speaking on the subject to Sky Sports Italia, Pirlo said: “When it comes to less important games, we’ll try to give him a rest. Also Read - Forbes 2020 Highest Paid Footballers: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Race, Kylian Mbappe Rises

Referring to Ronaldo as an ‘intelligent lad’, Pirlo said that the footballer – who recently became the second player in the history to score more than 100 international goals – knows his body better than most and is aware as to when to step it up. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘£615k engagement ring’ For Georgina Rodriguez is The Most Expensive For a WAG. Here's The List

“He’s a very intelligent lad who knows his body very well, so he is aware of when it’s time to rest or to step it up,” he added.

He also said: “I’ve already thought about it and we’ve talked about it. Of course he’s not tired yet, we’ve just started.”

However, Pirlo confirmed that he will carefully rotate Ronaldo at certain stages of the campaign to maintain his fitness and form.

In an interview last year the Juve icon said: “I’ll tell you, if it were up to me, I would only play some important games. Those of the national team and the Champions League.”

Speculations that Ronaldo may end the contract with the Turin club and move elsewhere started doing the rounds after Juve’s early exit from the Champions League against Lyon.