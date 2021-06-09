The mega football carnival – The UEFA European Football Championship is all set to take the center stage. The Euros which was originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed for one year after the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The fans around the world waited for a year to see their favourite players back in national jerseys in the fight for the biggest European competition. Also Read - Karim Benzema Suffers Injury in France's 3-0 Win Over Bulgaria

Euros has produced several magical performances throughout its history. In the last edition of 2016, it was Eder’s 109th-minute goal in the final against France which shocked the whole world as Portugal entered the tournament as an underdog and end it up lifting the trophy. Antoine Griezmann was named Player of the Euro 2016 for his exemplary show. Also Read - Sunil Chhetri Behind Cristiano Ronaldo in Active International Goal Scorer List

In the 2021 edition, several players will have a chance to redeem themselves, some have a chance to shine, while few big stars might also have their last dance in Euros. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Real Madrid Goal Against Juventus in 2018 as His Most Memorable Ever | WATCH

Here are the Players to Watch Out For in Euros 2020:

1. Karim Benzema: Chance For Redemption

After almost six years, Benzema has returned to the France squad after a sensational season with Real Madrid. France team have changed a lot in the past six years, they won the World Cup in 2018 and were the runner-ups in the 2016 Euros. They have consistent performers like Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante on their side.

While Kylian Mbappe has already displayed his potential in the past few years. It’s not that France need Benzema at the moment it’s more of a vice-a-versa at the moment. The 32-year-old have won every major trophy with Real Madrid but now he has the chance to get his hands on the gold for Les Blues. It is expected that it will be raining goals for France in Euros and all the eyes will be on Benzema.

2. Eden Hazard: Chance For Rejuvenation

Another Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will be under scanner in Euros this year. Hazard was counted amongst the top five players in the world when he played for Chelsea. However, since his move to Real Madrid in 2019, everything has changed for the Belgium star. He has failed to produce any impact performance for Real Madrid and the mega 100 million-plus prize tag is putting him under immense pressure.

Hazard’s stay in Madrid is full of several injury and fitness crises so far. But now he has the chance to rejuvenate himself in the Belgium colours. The Euros will be very crucial for Hazard and if he returns to the form, then Belgium has every chance to strike the gold with players like Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku already there in good form.

3. Phil Foden: Chance to Shine

The Manchester City starlet was sensational last season in both Premier League and UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola rated him as the most talented player he has ever coached. Foden has a chance to shine in the English jersey at the Euros. England have a strong squad this year and the emergence of Foden only makes them look more fierce.

The 21-year-old is a complete package who can dribble, score goals, creates chance and have pace. Despite a strong unit, England lacked a spark in the past couple of mega tournaments but now they have Foden and the Three Lions have to utilize his talent.

4. Kylian Mbappe: Chance to Prove

22-year-old Kylian Mbappe is touted to be the next great in the footballing world after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. At a very young age, he already showed his class to the world in the 2018 World Cup and helped them lift the trophy. Mbappe means business and France need it in Euros to continue their domination in international football. Mbappe was on fire last season with Paris Saint-Germain as he netted 42 goals in 47 matches in all competitions. With Euros, Mbappe has a chance to prove that he is the rightful heir to Messi and Ronaldo’s crown.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo: Chance For Last Dance

Cristiano Ronaldo did it with Portugal the last time and he has the chance to replicate that in 2021 which might be his last Euros. The 36-year-old played a pivotal role in Portugal’s historic Euro triumph in 2016. He was subbed off in the summit clash early due to a horrific injury but it didn’t stop him to cheer his players with heart out from the sidelines. Ronaldo has created a golden legacy with Portugal, being the highest goal-scorers in country’s history. The five-time Ballon d’Or has a chance to make his ‘Last Dance’ in Euros count.