Cristiano Ronaldo to Play For Al-Nassr? KFC TROLLS ex-Manchester United Star | VIRAL TWEET

Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the best footballer ever, has been making all the noise and the moves. After an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was terminated by a mutual agreement. Now, with the Portugal icon playing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he got an offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr club. Also, if reports are to be believed, Ronaldo has taken up the dream offer of 200 million euros.

Days after Ronaldo joining Al Nassr club came to light, fast food chain KFC took a dig at the ex-Manchester United star, saying the Portugal forward would provide “a decent backup” to Cameroon international Vinent Aboubakar, who joined Al-Nassr in July 2021.

Decent back up to Aboubakar tbf https://t.co/2ggR9eV76K — KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) December 5, 2022

This news of his verbal agreement to a contract has been reported by Marca, which is a famous Spanish sports newspaper. It remains unclear if this report is true or not, but it certainly makes sense given how well things have been going for Ronaldo recently.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” Manchester United said in a statement.