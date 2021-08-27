New Delhi: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of Turin as per multiple media reports. Reports suggest that Manchester City is open to signing the Portuguese striker. Once Ronaldo joins City, their search for a striker would come to an end after Sergio Aguero went to Barcelona.Also Read - Harry Kane Confirms He Will Stay at Tottenham Hotspur For Another Season, Ends Manchester City Transfer Rumours

The 36-year-old is out of contract next summer and the Turin-based club want to sell him to save on the £500,000 a week wages they pay him plus tax.

According to SkySports, City is ready to rope in CR7 to the Premier League on a free transfer and is willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m).

While Juventus are still asking for €28/30m fee for Ronaldo as they won’t sell him on a free, Jorge Mendes is talking directly with Manchester City and discussing about personal terms/contract. 🇵🇹 #CR7 #MCFC Juventus are still waiting for Man City decision about €28/30m fee. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

As per sources close to ESPN, City boss Pep Guardiola and Ronaldo spoke on the phone on Thursday morning ahead of his possible departure

This development comes a week after Ronaldo broke his silence over the transfer rumours that have been creating much buzz on social space.

The five-time Ballon D’Or-winner scored 101 goals in 134 appearances for Juventus since arriving from Real Madrid in 2018.

In the past, Ronaldo has been a part of the Premier League. He was a star at Old Trafford for six years from 2003 to 2009. In that period, he helped the side win the Premier League thrice and the Champions League once.