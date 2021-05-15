Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro wanting the return of her son to Portugal and joining Sporting CP, it seems the Juventus star has no plans of returning to Portugal now. Amid all speculations over Ronaldo’s future after Juventus missed out on securing a Champions League spot, the 36-year old’s agent Jorge Mendes has ruled out any possible move. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: Juventus Star's Mother Wants Him to Play For Sporting CP After Losing Champions League Spot

Mendes said that Ronaldo was happy that Sporting CP had won the Portugal League, but he was not ready to make a move from Turin to Portugal.

"Cristiano is very proud of Sporting winning the championship, as he has demonstrated publicly. But at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal," Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record.

Earlier, after Sporting CP clinched the title, Ronaldo’s mother said that she would look to convince her son to head back to Portugal.

“I’ll talk to him to bring him back. Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s stadium],” she said TVI24 via Calciomercato.

Meanwhile, there are reports that suggest PSG and Manchester United could be interested in getting the star striker on board. There are also reports that indicate that Ronaldo could reunite with Zinedine Zidane.

While what happens remains to be seen, Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 100 Juventus goals. He did it inside three seasons and in 131 matches. He also became the only player to score 100+ goals for three different clubs. Surely, the Juve striker is in top form.

He scored a goal against Sassuolo in the 45th-minute of a Serie A game on Wednesday. In the same game, Paula Dybala also scored his 100th Juventus goal, becoming the first non-European player to reach the feat for the Turin-based club.