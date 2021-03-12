Days after Juventus were knocked out of the ongoing UEFA Champions League against FC Porto in the Round of 16 clash, speculations that Cristiano Ronaldo may be on his way out of Turin took off. Now, reports in Spanish outlet El Chiringuito suggest that the Portuguese star could make a return to Real Madrid – a club with which he enjoyed a lot of success. It is believed that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been in talks with the Los Blancos club. Also Read - Lionel Messi to Real Madrid? Sergio Ramos Ready to Welcome the Barcelona Captain at Los Blancos

It is believed that the poor show of Juventus is the reason behind Ronaldo taking such a drastic step. The rumours have been on for some time now, but after the UCL debacle – it seems to have gained fuel. So, will Ronaldo leave Turin and get back to Bernabeu?

That is a question that could soon have an answer. Will Real Madrid welcome Ronaldo or not? According to a report in Managing Madrid, it states that Real is reluctant in getting Ronaldo back in their scheme of things as they are looking ahead. Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are believed to be the big targets for Real this transfer season.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos has welcomed Barcelona skipper to join Real Madrid as well. Ramos has even said that Messi can stay at his home for a week if he joins Real Madrid.

“Of course, 100%!,” Ramos said on Twitch show “Charlando Tranquilamente” when asked if he would welcome Messi to Real.

The Los Blancos captain further said it would be great to not face the six-time Ballon d’Or winner as Madrid fans have already endured him so much in the past years.

After Barcelona lost to PSG, similar rumours about the Argentine leaving Camp Nou have started making the rounds.

Barcelona lost to Paris Saint Germain in the Round of 16 as well.