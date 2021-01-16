Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has always attracted a lot of attention and considering his fan following – that is not a surprise. With the Juventus star’s contract set to end in 2022, it seems the Portuguese icon could get an extension. According to reports in Momblano via Calciomercato, it is believed that the 35-year old will get an extension of a year. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Could Have Played Together at Barcelona: Former Real Madrid President Makes Shocking Revelation Ahead of Transfer Season

This would come as a piece of good news for his fans who long to get a glimpse of him on the football pitch. Initially, after Juventus' early exit in last season's Champions League, there were speculations that Ronaldo would be leaving the Turin side for a better side in a bid to get more success.

Despite Ronaldo being at the fag end of his career, his form has been right up there with the best and has been scoring goals in plenty recently. The 35-year old recently became the joint-highest goals scorer ever in the history of football

Juve has renewed their contract with Jeep and Adidas, which gives them the money that they need to pursue their goals.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the speech contract with Juve . He would, through Mendes and through a direct relationship with the club” says the journalist to Juventibus.com via Calciomercato.

“Open to renewal for a further year, bringing the deadline from 30 June 2022 to 2023, to stay in great football, then there will be the States United. Ronaldo is ready to negotiate without further claims. Intention that Juve welcomed with great pleasure. Possible appointment for the end of May, as if verbally it was already done”.

The Juve star has been in good form this season scoring 15 goals in 13 league games and 4 more in as many Champions League matches.