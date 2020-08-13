Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could be brought by Barcelona for the next season, which would mean fans could see him and Lionel Messi share the dressing room. This piece of news comes amid speculations that Ronaldo’s manager Jorge Mendis would be having talks with Paris Saint-Germain president at the end of the ongoing Champions League. Also Read - Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's PSG Transfer Rumours, Juventus Star Enjoys Vacation With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez After Champions League Exit | POST

This news also comes after the Turin side's exit in the Champions League recently. The news was broken by Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, who in interaction with BBC revealed that the record Serie A champions are not able to afford Ronaldo's salary.

He said that Ronaldo has been offered to every club, which includes Barcelona.

“He’s been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I’m not sure if they can get rid of him easily with the kind of money he earns. Who is going to pay that kind of money?”, Balague said.

Adding further Balague revealed that Ronaldo was earlier offered to Real Madrid, who declined the offer.

“We have seen this over the last months, we have seen links with Real Madrid, Madrid said ‘no chance! He’s not coming back. There have been talks about MLS etcetera because Juventus wants to get rid of that wage. It’s as drastic as that,” Balague added further.

The Portuguese star and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had joined Juventus two years ago for a whopping £90 million.

The 35-year-old played a pivotal role in the Turin side in their seventh consecutive Serie A title last month, where he scored 35 goals in the season and has been in top goal-scoring form.