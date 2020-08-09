Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo – who ended up on the losing side after scoring a brace against Lyon – is contemplating a move to Paris-Saint Germain after the Bianconeri crashed out of the Champions League in the last-16. Despite beating Lyon 2-1, thanks to Ronaldo’s goals, Juve were knocked out on the basis of away goals. Looks like the Portuguese footballer could be leaving Turin in the summer transfer window. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Slams His Juventus Team-mates After Champions League Exit | POST

As per a report in Foot Mercato, Ronaldo is considering the move after the Champions League disappointment. The Italian giants got the Portuguese star on board in 2018 for a transfer fee of €100m from Real Madrid. It is believed that Paris-Saint Germain is the five-time Ballon D'or winners preferred destination after Turin.

His manager Jorge Mendis would be meeting the PSG sporting director in the fag end of the ongoing Champions League season. PSG has never won Europe's biggest trophy, but with Ronaldo on their side, they would fancy their chances of winning it.

The 35-year-old was in top form this season scoring 37 goals from 45 matches this season. Despite his individual brilliance, he lacked support from other teammates and that is what led to their ouster.

A day after Juve’s exit, Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona beat Napoli to make it to the quarter-final of the Champions League and would lock horns with Bayern Munich on August 15 in Lisbon.

Meanwhile, after the Champions League exit, Juventus has replaced coach Mario Sarri with Andrea Pirlo – who would now take charge of the side in the upcoming season.