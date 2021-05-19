Amid all the transfer speculations, looks like Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a massive hint that he is staying back at Juventus. The Old Lady has unveiled the new home jersey for the Serie A season 2021-2022 and the part that catches attention is Ronaldo featuring in it. The 36-year old’s cameo in the video is already making headlines as fans at Turin would breathe a sigh of relief. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Names Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe as Future Stars

Juventus, in all probability, is set to wear the newly released home jersey in their Coppa Italia final meeting with Atalanta on Wednesday. Also Read - EURO 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sergio Ramos - 5 Players Might be Playing For The Last Time in UEFA's Premier Competition

Meanwhile, the Portuguese icon has been linked with several clubs recently after the Juventus side faced an early exit from the Champions League. Reports suggested that Ronaldo could make a move back to Old Trafford, then there was another news that PSG is interested in getting the services of CR7. Not just this, another rumour claimed that Ronaldo could be reuniting with Zinedine Zidane.

Amid all these speculations, Ronaldo’s mother said that she wants her son to head back to Portugal and play for Sporting CP.

“I’ll talk to him to bring him back. Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s stadium],” she said TVI24 via Calciomercato.

Soon, CR7’s agent Jorge Mendes rubbished the talk of a possible move to Portugal.

“Cristiano is very proud of Sporting winning the championship, as he has demonstrated publicly. But at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal,” Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record.