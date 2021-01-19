Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumour sparked after he started following his former club Manchester United on social media platform – Instagram. There have been several speculations from a quiet few time on Ronaldo’s transfer from Italian giants Juventus. He has been linked with Paris-Saint Germain and his former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid. Also Read - David Beckham's MLS Franchise Inter Miami Appoint Phil Neville as New Manager

The 35-year-old joined Juventus in 2018 from Real Madrid on a club-record transfer fee. Juventus acquired the services of Ronaldo to win the UEFA Champions League, which they failed to win despite his arrival in the past two years. Also Read - Liverpool vs Man United: Solskjaer's Men Keep Top Spot After Goalless Draw at Anfield

According to the Daily Express, Ronaldo has started to follow Man United on Instagram again, and fans of the club are expecting a reunion with their club legend. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Fails to Score as Inter Milan Beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A Clash to go Top of The Points Table

Ronaldo was signed by Manchester United in 2003 as he spent six years with the club and won three Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson. In 2009, the Portuguese joined Real Madrid, where he enjoyed enormous success including four Champions League title.

He has been liked with Manchester United from the past couple of years and fans also want Ronaldo to end his career at the club where he made a name for himself.

While recently, there have been reports going around about Ronaldo extending his contract at Juventus.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the speech contract with Juve . He would, through Mendes and through a direct relationship with the club” says the journalist to Juventibus.com via Calciomercato.

“Open to renewal for a further year, bringing the deadline from 30 June 2022 to 2023, to stay in great football, then there will be the States United. Ronaldo is ready to negotiate without further claims. Intention that Juve welcomed with great pleasure. Possible appointment for the end of May, as if verbally it was already done”.

Manchester United are currently leading the points table in Premier League with 37 points while their arch-rivals Manchester City are the second spot with 35 points and a game in hand.

On the other side, Juventus have been struggling in the Serie A this season and currently placed at the fifth spot and Milan clubs leading the charts.