Amid all the speculations taking place around the globe, Zinedine Zidane has said that he still is a big fan of the 'magnificent Ronaldo. There have been rumours suggesting that Ronaldo could head back to Bernabeu after Juventus was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League against FC Porto. Reports suggest that the Portuguese star's agent Jorge Mendes is already in talks with the Real Madrid bosses.

In a recent interview with reporters, Zidane praised Ronaldo. Zidane did not drop any hint about Ronaldo joining Madrid and said that CR7 is a Juventus player and he respects that.

"You know what he is, what he has done and how much love we have for him. He made history here, he's magnificent. Now, he is a Juve player and I cannot tell you anything about what they (media) are saying. He's a Juve player and I have to respect these things," Zidane told reporters.