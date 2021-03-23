Cristiano Ronaldo’s future continues to be a red-hot topic of debate since Juventus exited the UEFA Champions League in the pre-quarterfinals stage earlier this month. Rumour mills have gone into an overdrive with speculations that even a return to Real Madrid, a club where Ronaldo enjoyed a trophy-laden stint, is possible. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Los Blancos Win 3-1, Enter Champions League Quarterfinals

However, Juventus managing director Fabio Paratici has shut down the rumours saying the Portuguese is staying put and not going anywhere. "He's the best in the world and we're holding on to him," Paratici said of Ronaldo even as he acknowledged the club is struggling to meet its high standards this season.

His comments came after Juventus' Serie A title suffered another blow with a 1-0 defeat to Benevento on Sunday as leaders Inter Milan went 10 points clear at the top followed by AC Milan at second. Juventus are third with 55 points and their run of winning nine straight Serie A titles is in real danger of coming to an end.

“The word transition doesn’t exist at Juventus — we always play to win. Some seasons go better than others, but the word transition doesn’t exist. Seasons are important even if they’re about growth that yields results in the subsequent years,” Paratici said.

Meanwhile, former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri who was in charge when Ronaldo arrived from Real Madrid, has defended the 36-year-old. “Ronaldo is human too and can make mistakes, but there are few who can shake off a defender and run at the goal like him. Cristiano’s strength is that he has this mind that is programmed to win. He won five Ballon d’Or trophies, the Champions League, so many titles, yet he is there giving himself new motivation every single day,” Allegri said.

Since joining Juventus, Ronaldo has won two straight Serie A titles and in the ongoing season, is leading the goal-scoring charts with 23 in 24 appearances. He recently became the all-time leading goal scorer to have played the game, surpassing the legendary Pele.