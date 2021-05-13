Cristiano Ronaldo could soon pack his bags and leave Bianconeri, that is exactly what his mother wants after an early exit at the Champions League. The Juventus star’s mother wants him to come back to his roots. She wants him to play for Sporting CP, who has just won the Portuguese league title. She assured fans that she would meet Ronaldo soon and convince him to play at Alvalade. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Another Milestone, Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Juventus Goals

She told TVI24 via Calciomercato: “Tomorrow I will go to see him and talk to him. Next season he will play at Alvalade (the Sporting stadium ed.). I will convince him to come back.” Also Read - Conor McGregor Beats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to Become Forbes' Highest-Paid Athlete For First Time

It would be extremely interesting to see if the Portuguese con keeps his mother’s word. Also Read - INT vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Football Match at San Siro Stadium 12:15 PM IST May 13 Thursday

This statement by Ronaldo’s mother comes when there are massive speculations over the future of the Portuguese icon. Some reports suggest that PSG and Manchester United are interested in getting his services, while some believe he could reunite with Zinedine Zidane at the Turin club.

He has a year left on his current deal and the Bianconeri would like to keep arguably their best player at the moment as they rebuild next season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 100 Juventus goals. He did it inside three seasons and in 131 matches. He also became the only player to score 100+ goals for three different clubs. Surely, the Juve striker is in top form.

He scored a goal against Sassuolo in the 45th-minute of a Serie A game on Wednesday. In the same game, Paula Dybala also scored his 100th Juventus goal, becoming the first non-European player to reach the feat for the Turin-based club.