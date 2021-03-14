Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer rumours after getting eliminated from UEFA Champions League. Juventus suffered a shocking elimination in the Round of 16 clashes against FC Porto. Portuguese star Ronaldo suffered a lot of scrutiny for his underwhelming show in the crucial match. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Juventus' UCL Exit, Says 'True Champions Never Break' - SEE POST

Juventus bought Ronaldo in 2018 in the quest to win the Champions League trophy but since his arrival, the Bianconeri failed to get past the quarterfinals stage. And the sudden exit this time, the rumours have sparked about Ronaldo's departure from the club after this season.

Pirlo talked about Ronaldo and said he is disappointed by the UCL exit but is focussed on to challenge for the Serie A title. The 36-year-old is heavily linked to his former clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United, however, Paris Saint-Germain are also the prime contenders to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

“Ronaldo is fine. It’s natural he is disappointed by what happened the other night, as is everyone. He trained well and has recovered to play tomorrow night,” Pirlo said in a press conference, as quoted by Football Italia.

He further addressed the rumours surrounding Ronaldo’s transfer rumours and said he is the most important player in the world along with Lionel Messi, so the rumours are natural.

“It’s natural there are rumours after the elimination, as he is the most important player in the world along with Lionel Messi. He has always done well for us, scoring 90-odd goals and more than proved his worth.

Pirlo also talked about the Juventus’ football project and claims it’s impossible to create a team without experienced players.

“The project started in recent years planned the enrichment of the squad with players of a certain pedigree. It’s impossible to create a team just of young players. This was the initial project and it will be for the future as well.”

Juventus will play Cagialiri on Sunday in Serie A.