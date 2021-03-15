Without completely rubbishing the rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible return to Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane said ‘it could be true’ when confronted by the media with the question. Adding further, Zidane reckoned one has to respect that he is currently a Juventus player. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Pele After Stunning First-Half Hat-Trick; Breaks Silence on Champions League Exit

Zinedine Zidane to Sky Sport: "Rumours about Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid are true? Yes, it could be… we know Cristiano but he's a Juve player now, and we have to honour this, he's playing for another club. Now let us see what the future will be".

Ronaldo has enjoyed massive success at Bernabeu under the guidance of the ex-French icon. CR7 scored 450 goals in 438 appearances at the Los Blancos.

At Madrid, he lapped up two La Liga titles while leading their line and also claimed four Champions League crowns and three Club World Cup wins.

The speculations about the transfer gained pace after Juventus’ shock exit against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League. From fans to the media in Turin, the Portuguese striker faced a massive backlash following the humiliating loss.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner back at Real could be sensational as he would bolster the side. It would be interesting to see where Ronaldo goes at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo officially surpassed the disputed all-time goal-scoring tally of football legend Pele with a hat-trick for his club Juventus as they beat Cagliari 3-1 to keep their Serie A title hopes alive on Sunday. Ronaldo was level with Pele’s tally of 767 goals (officially 757 goals) for club and country but the Portuguese have now moved ahead by three goals.