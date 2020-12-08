Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to take on rival Lionel Messi in an intense Champions League game, as the Serie A giants take on legendary football club FC Barcelona. However, the Portuguese winger may soon find himself representing former club Manchester United, if a bid from club shirt sponsor Chevrolet works out. Chevrolet is looking to finance a return to Old Trafford for the footballer, as per a report from Brazilian car publication Auto Esporte. Also Read - Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch BAR vs JUV Live Champions League Football Match Updates

However, there is a lack of clarity over the amount of money that will be invested in the deal. According to the report by the Brazilian publication, Chevrolet has been motivated by the desire to finance a move for Ronaldo, after taking into account the impact that the footballer had on Juventus' shirt sponsor Jeep. Jeep is a part of the group which owns Fiat, Ferrari, and Chrysler.

Chevrolet has been Manchester United's main sponsor since 2012, having recently opted to extend the deal until December 2021. Ronaldo scored 118 goals during his stint at Manchester United, having joined the club from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The footballer left the club for Real Madrid having won the Premier League on three occasions, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo enjoyed great success with the Los Blancos, scoring 450 goals having won 15 major titles in nine years. A return for the Portuguese winger will certainly boost the sagging morale of the Manchester United fans, who have seen the club struggle to make its presence felt in recent years.

The Red Devils have not won the English Premier League for several years now, with the club increasingly close to crashing out of the Champions League this season.